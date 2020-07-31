1/
Robert Norman DeRusha
1950 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Norman DeRusha, 69, of Bellows Falls. Died July 23, 2020 at his home. Bob was born in Montague, MA to Benjamin and Alma (Welcome) DeRusha on Nov. 13, 1950. He attended Greenfield High School and The University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He has spent the last 30 years working at the family business, Lotus Graphics in Brattleboro, and has been semi-retired for the past two years. He enjoyed trips to the Cape, Boston and Manhattan, and he spent much of his spare time involved in town politics. He is survived by three children: Kimberley Ridgway, Ed DeRusha, and Jessica Barnes-Blazej; 4 grandchildren; his Brother, David DeRusha and sister Joanne Graves. Robert was predeceased by both of his parents.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
