Vernon- Robert Patrick, "Bob" Rounds, 93, formerly of Autumn Hill Road in West Brattleboro passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2019 at Vernon Hall where he had resided since September of 2015.
Mr. Rounds was born in Rutland on January 3, 1926, the son of Robert M. and C. Mildred (Traynor) Rounds. He was raised and educated in Rutland, graduating from Mount Saint Joseph Academy with the Class of 1943. He received his B.A. in Education from Saint Michael's College in Winooski (1948) and went on to earn his Masters degree from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst in 1958.
Mr. Rounds served his country in the U.S. Navy until he was medically honorably discharged from active service, returning home to Rutland.
His first teaching position was at Mount Saint Joseph Academy (1948 to 1953) and from 1953 until his retirement he was a guidance councilor at Brattleboro Union High School.
Bob dedicated forty-two years of his life to teaching, coaching and counseling public school students. He asked that his students and players always give their best effort. The teams Bob coached were known for their teamwork, execution and discipline.
A favorite quote of Bob's is from Robert Frost: "Education is the ability to listen to anyone say almost anything without losing one's temper or self-confidence".
Mr. Rounds was a member of the Vermont Retired Teachers Association and the Windham County Retired Teachers Association.
A devout Catholic, Mr. Rounds was a communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro and a former parishioner of Christ the King Church in Rutland.
On August 23, 1948, at Christ the King Church, he was married to Ellen Conlin who survives.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 71 years he leaves five sons: Stephen of Hartland, Thomas of Windsor, Martin of Hancock, NH, Barry of Putney and John of Brattleboro.
Additionally, he is survived by eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, C. Hugh Rounds and a sister, Veronica Barrett.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial will follow in Saint Michael's Parish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or to Mount Saint Joseph Academy, c/o Development Office, 127 Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 31, 2019