Robert Reed Fredericks, Jr. "Bob", 84, of Luther Acres, Lititz, PA, took his last journey to his final destination on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. He was born in Lansdale, PA and grew up in North Wales, PA. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Reed Fredericks, Sr. and Anna Adele Madtes (Fredericks) Michel; his stepfather William Michel; his stepbrother, Joseph Michel; and stepsisters, Eleanor Dougherty and Margaret Rymdeika.
He leaved behind Carole Emerson Fredericks, his childhood sweetheart, wife of 65 years, and favorite traveling companion.
He shared goodbyes with his three loving children: Robert Reed Fredericks, III, Linda Fredericks Putnam (Michael), and David Wayne Fredericks (Cindy Manley); as well as six grandchildren: Geoffrey Putnam (Melissa), Kristopher Putnam (Amy), Sarah Putnam Sachdev (Gian), Colin Fredericks (Sarah Lancaster), Justin Fredericks (Jessica), and Katie Fredericks Merkel (Christopher). He also enjoyed having six great grandchildren enter the family: Brycen Sachdev, Olivia, Lila, and Emmett Putnam, Matthew Merkel, and Ryan Fredericks.
Bob led an active and meaningful life. He enjoyed a long career in the Footwear Industry, including Dunham Footwear in Brattleboro, VT. He left as President to work with their affiliate, Bass Shoe Company. In later years, he was hired to develop a distribution company for the German shoe company, Theresia Muck. That began a lifetime friendship with the owner, Eckhard Muck, his wife, Susanne and their children. Bob and Carole visited them yearly.
Bob was a Rotarian for 50 plus years and was honored to become a Paul Harris Fellow. He belonged to the Brattleboro Lodge #102 of Masons.
After retirement, he and Carole traveled extensively in Europe, driving the scenic back roads as well as visiting the historic cities. The memories of those trips and those of their wonderful family filled the last months of his earthly life with joy.
At Bob's request, a family celebration of his life will be planned for the spring with interment at Green lawn Cemetery in North Wales, PA.
Bob's favorite charity was , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. His family is grateful for the wonderful care Bob received with Hospice and Community Care in Lancaster, PA and at Luther Acres Healthcare Center in Lititz, PA.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 29, 2019