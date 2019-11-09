|
|
Roberta Bernard, 77 a resident of Lyndon, VT and formerly of Jacksonville, passed away November 3, 2019 at Pines Health and Rehabilitation, Inc in Lyndon, VT. Roberta was born in Jacksonville on February 18, 1941 the daughter of the late Kenneth L. and Barbara Brown Bernard. She attended local schools, graduating from Whitingham High School and attended Becker Junior College. She is survived by her sister Ronda Lackey and her husband Morris of Jacksonville, VT and her brother Kenneth Bernard and his wife Judy also of Jacksonville and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Graveside funeral services for Roberta will be held Sunday November 10, 2019 at 1pm in Jacksonville Cemetery. Pastor Douglas LaPlante will officiate. There are no visiting hours. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 9, 2019