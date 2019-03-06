|
Robyn Dunham, 35 of Townsend passed peacefully at home on Wednesday February 27, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Jeremy Dunham and her 3 boys; Connor, Dakota and Bayley.
Visiting hours will be held at the Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home located at 57 High Street Brattleboro ,VT on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 from Noon-2:00pm and from 4:00-6:00pm.
In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to 1 of 3 sights on Caroline Smith's Facebook page.
Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 6, 2019