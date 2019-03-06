Brattleboro Reformer Obituaries
|
Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
57 High St
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 254-5655
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home & Crematorium
57 High Street
Brattleboro, VT
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home & Crematorium
57 High Street
Brattleboro, VT
View Map
Visitation
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Robyn Lynn Dunham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robyn Lynn Dunham Obituary
Robyn Dunham, 35 of Townsend passed peacefully at home on Wednesday February 27, 2019.

She is survived by her husband Jeremy Dunham and her 3 boys; Connor, Dakota and Bayley.

Visiting hours will be held at the Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home located at 57 High Street Brattleboro ,VT on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 from Noon-2:00pm and from 4:00-6:00pm.

In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to 1 of 3 sights on Caroline Smith's Facebook page.

Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 6, 2019
