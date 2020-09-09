1/
Roger D. Neathawk
1948 - 2020
Roger D. Neathawk, 72, of Cold River Rd. Langdon, N.H. died Thursday August 27, 2020 at the Springfield Hospital. He was born February 21, 1948 in Brattleboro, Vt. the son of Charles and Juanita (Karlson) Neathawk . He attended schools in Bellows Falls and was a 1966 Bellows Falls High School graduate. After high school he served in the Army. Following his service in the Army, he worked at the Smith Harriman Construction Company in Antrim, N.H. Roger was a member of the Pierce-Lawton American Legion in Bellows Falls and the VFW, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing slits at the casinos and spending time with his family. On September 7, 1968 in Grafton, Vt. Roger Married Cindy Lloyd who survives. He is also survived by two daughters Darcey Matthews and son-in -law Corey of Charlestown N.H. Lisa Neathawk and son-in-law Dan Colburn of Langdon N.H. One brother William Neathawk of Newfane, Vt., four grandchildren, Katelyn and Cody Matthews, Hunter and Kelsey Colburn, three great grandchildren Aaliyah, Camden and Mason. He was predeceased by two brothers Charles Sr. and Edward Neathawk. There will be a memorial service on Saturday September 12 at 11 am at the Fenton and Hennessey FH 55 Westminster St Bellows Falls, Vt. with Father John Loughnane officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life following the service at the American Legion in Bellows falls Vt.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
