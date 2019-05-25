Home

Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
South Londonderry Baptist Church
62 Crescent S
Interment
Following Services
Glebe View Cemetery
South Londonderry - Ronald George Smith of South Londonderry, VT and Tampa FL, passed away while undergoing treatment at the James A. Haley Veteran's Hospital in Tampa on May 5, 2019.

Ron is survived by his wife of 60-years, Marguerite A. Smith (Peg); 4 Children, Mark, Laura, Elizabeth and Brad; 6 Grandchildren, Jesse, Heidi, Bart, Jenny, Ashlyn and Brooke; and 4 Great-Grandchildren, Didi, Gio, Lizbeth & Athena; and his brother Robert Smith.

Memorial Services will be held on June 3, 2019, 11:00 AM at the South Londonderry Baptist Church on 62 Crescent St. with an Interment Service to follow at Glebe View Cemetery.

A Family / Friends gathering will take place at the Smith House, 597 Winhall Station Rd. after the Services.

In lieu of flowers we are asking a donation to be given to the South Londonderry Baptist Church "Steeple Fund" in Ron's honor to help rebuild the steeple when the church burned down in August of 2010.

Condolences can be sent to The Smith Family, Atamaniuk Funeral Home, 40 Terrace Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301-2923 or on their website www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 25, 2019
