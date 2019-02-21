|
|
Hinsdale- Ronald Wheeler, "Ron" Hudson, 91, of Oak Hill Road in Hinsdale, a former longtime resident of Brattleboro, died Monday morning, February 18, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Jct. following a period of declining health.
Mr. Hudson was born in Northampton, Massachusetts on August 29, 1927, the son of Leslie and Olive (Wheeler) Hudson.
He attended local schools in Brattleboro, graduating from Brattleboro High School with the Class of 1946. Following graduation from BHS he enlisted in the U.S. Navy proudly serving his country during World War II.
Following his honorable discharge from active service in 1948 he returned home and continued his education and attended the College at Boston Institute from 1948 to 1950.
Mr. Hudson went to work at the American Optical from 1950 until 1958 and again from 1964 until the company closed in 1981. He had also been employed at the former Maple Farms Milk Plant from 1958 to 1964. He was known for his excellent work ethic rarely missing a day at work.
Of his hobbies and interests, he enjoyed antique and classic cars, fishing, and watching football and baseball of which he was an avid Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Tom Brady fan.
On October 6, 1956 at First Baptist Church in Brattleboro he was married to Ruthana Farr. His faithful and devoted wife of 57 years predeceased him on December 12, 2013.
Survivors include one son, Brian L. Hudson and his fiancee Anita LaValley both of Hinsdale, one nephew, two nieces and several cousins.
He was predeceased by a son, Gary (12/7/2000), a daughter Linda (7/12/2012) and a sister, Claire H. Grubb, (12/6/2004).
In keeping with his final wishes, there are no formal funeral services scheduled. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife and son in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Rescue Inc., P.O. 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
To sign an online register book or send messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 21, 2019