Ronald W. Lyman, 77, a lifelong resident of Townshend, passed away May 25, 2020 at Vernon Green Nursing Home.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, graveside services in Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend will be private with Pastor Mark Griffin officiating.
To view his full obituary and share a memory of Ronald, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 30, 2020.