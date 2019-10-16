|
Ruby (Grimes) Lowe 93 died Thursday October 10th, 2019 at Thompson House Nursing Home. Ruby was born the daughter of Gladys and William Grimes on September 1st, 1926 in Pike, NH.
On July 26th, 1952 Ruby exchanged weddings vows with Howard B. Lowe. They were married 36 years before Howard passed in November of 1988.
Ruby enjoyed the simple joys in life. Spending time with family and friends. Walking, watching the squirrels and birds at her feeder and sitting in the sun on her deck.
Ruby is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Lowe-Whiton and her husband Jim of Walpole. Melissa Lamoureux and her husband Edward of Brattleboro. 2 Grandsons Ethan Whiton and his wife Megan of Langdon, NH, Mathew Whiton of Walpole. 2 Great Grandchildren Peyton and Waylon Whiton
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private at the family lot at Meeting house Cemetery in Brattleboro.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 16, 2019