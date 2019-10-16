|
Brattleboro - A Liturgy of the Word Service for Rufus "John" Morse will be conducted at the Atamaniuk Funeral on Oct. 19th at 12:00 Noon with Fr. Justin Baker officiating. Committal rites and burial with full military honors will follow in Saint Michael's Parish Cemetery.
John, 78, of Orlando and a former resident of Brattleboro, died in Orlando on September 18, 2019.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 16, 2019