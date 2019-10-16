Home

Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Liturgy
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
Rufus John Morse

Rufus John Morse Obituary
Brattleboro - A Liturgy of the Word Service for Rufus "John" Morse will be conducted at the Atamaniuk Funeral on Oct. 19th at 12:00 Noon with Fr. Justin Baker officiating. Committal rites and burial with full military honors will follow in Saint Michael's Parish Cemetery.

John, 78, of Orlando and a former resident of Brattleboro, died in Orlando on September 18, 2019.

To view his full obit and send messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 16, 2019
