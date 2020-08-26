Russell M. Lincoln of Hinsdale, NH died in his home on August 20 after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer. He was born to Ira & Claudia Lincoln on June 16, 1942 in Fairfield, CT where he grew up and remained in the area until 1982.



He was the owner of Norwalk Automatic Transmission Service, where he leveraged his passion for cars and mechanical work. After relocating to the Brattleboro, VT area, he opened and ran Brattleboro Automatic Transmission Service until his passing, and was known locally as the best in the trade.



Russ was described by many as truly one of a kind. He had a quick wit and a very "colorful" sense of humor, with one of his signature traits being his lively, animated telling of stories about the mischief of his youth. Russ made and kept many close relationships and friends over the years, and will be deeply missed by those who knew him and loved him.



He leaves behind his children, Sherri McPartland and her fiance Bob of Danbury, CT, Sheila Papps and her husband Chris, of Easton, CT, Suzanne Boyce of Norwalk, CT, and Rory Lincoln of Guilford, VT, his siblings Suzanne Richards and Gale Davis both of New Milford, CT and Barry Lincoln of Waterbury, CT, as well as 6 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his forever friend, Dody Carrier, and her loving family.



Due to Covid-19, services will be private.



