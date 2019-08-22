Home

Ruth M. Romano

Ruth M. Romano Obituary
Ruth M. Romano, 89, of Townshend, VT, passed away on August, 17th, 2019 at Valley Cares Assisted Living in Townshend.

She was born on August 14th, 1930 in Waterbury, CT to the Late Gerald and Lucy (Rutka) Monaghan.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at the Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend where she later retired from. She also loved animals very much, especially her cat "Peaches".

She is survived by several family members on her side, and on her husband's side of the family.

She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Romano in 1995, and by other members of her family.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Townshend, VT, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated starting at 11:00AM.

Interment will follow at the Ball Cemetery in Stratton, VT.

Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium located in Brattleboro, VT, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 22, 2019
