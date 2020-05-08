Ruth Molly Dennis
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness the family of Ruth Molly Dennis announce her passing on April 26, 2020. She was 89 years old when the COVID-19 Pandemic took her life.

Ruth is survived by her loving daughter, Catherine M. Harris, of North Providence, Rhode Island, her loving niece, Lisa Wawrzyk, nephew Jerry Wawrzyk, and their son Zackary Wawrzyk, all of Wilbraham, MA. Ruth also has a son, Michael Dennis of Massachusetts. Ruth was predeceased by her only sister, Mary E. Luvera.

Ruth will be reunited forever with her devoted husband, Carl Joseph Dennis, at St. Michaels Cemetery in Brattleboro.

Due to CDC regulations, no service or funeral will be performed. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's name, to Rescue Inc, in Brattleboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
I was one of Ruths caregivers. Ruth was spunky, kind, funny and a joy to be around. I will miss her.
Lynn
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved