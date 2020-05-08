It is with great sadness the family of Ruth Molly Dennis announce her passing on April 26, 2020. She was 89 years old when the COVID-19 Pandemic took her life.



Ruth is survived by her loving daughter, Catherine M. Harris, of North Providence, Rhode Island, her loving niece, Lisa Wawrzyk, nephew Jerry Wawrzyk, and their son Zackary Wawrzyk, all of Wilbraham, MA. Ruth also has a son, Michael Dennis of Massachusetts. Ruth was predeceased by her only sister, Mary E. Luvera.



Ruth will be reunited forever with her devoted husband, Carl Joseph Dennis, at St. Michaels Cemetery in Brattleboro.



Due to CDC regulations, no service or funeral will be performed. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's name, to Rescue Inc, in Brattleboro.



