Sally (Foster) Parsons, 85, a long-time resident of the Keene and Spofford, N.H. area, died on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Langdon Place of Keene. She passed peacefully during a period of declining health.
Sally was born the daughter of the late Junie (Wilson) and Rodney H. Foster on November 29, 1933 in Winchester N.H. She was educated in Vermont and graduated from Wilmington High School class of 1951.
On March 21, 1953 she exchanged vows with Earl J. Parsons at the Congregational Church in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Earl passed on August 17, 2012 after fifty-nine years of marriage.
Sally and Earl were the owners and operators of the Old Mill Stream Country Store in Spofford until her retirement in 1973. She worked part time after that at TD Bank as a book keeper. Over the years, she also worked as a Tupperware Representative and with Sarah Coventry Jewelry.
Sally had a life-long interest in all types of crafts, decorations and self-made gifts. Bingo was another hobby she truly enjoyed, especially the comradery of fellow players.
Mrs. Parsons is survived by her son, Rodney Parsons and his wife, Joanne, of Spofford. Her grandchildren; Laurie J. Butson and her husband, Jared of Sudbury, MA., Kirke J. Parsons and his wife, Katie of Keene. In addition, she leaves four great grandchildren - Max, Miles, Lainey and Connor, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Sally is pre-deceased by her sister, Faythe Haight.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10 to 11am. with a service at 11am. Burial will follow at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Ave. Keene, NH. 03431. For any wishing to make a donation in Sally's memory, the family suggests consideration of the , Walk for the Cure, C/O Langdon Place of Keene, ATTN: Brenda, 136 A. Arch St. Keene, NH. 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH. 03431. WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 20, 2019