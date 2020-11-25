Sampson A. Gundry, 76, passed away November 20, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, Maine. He was born June 19, 1944 in Barre, Vermont, the son of Alfred E. and Dorothy (Morton) Gundry.



He attended Brattleboro Union High School. On November 7, 1963, he married Lynda Matteson in Brattleboro. He was employed for 30 years at Brattleboro Book Press. Sampson was a member of the fraternal order of Eagles for over 30 years and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and watching his westerns of Audie Murphy.



Sampson is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lynda Gundry of Madison; daughter, Kimberley Goulas and husband Steven of Madison; 2 sons, Leslie Gundry and wife Rose of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, Nathan Gundry and partner Donna Felion of Brattleboro, Vermont; siblings, Priscilla Dyer of Brattleboro, Vermont, Stanley Gundry of Barre, Vermont, Karen Isham; grandchildren, Erica Hertzog, Sarah Gundry, Jordan Gundry, Adam Gundry, Nicholas Passino, Jared Gundry, Alexander Passino, Lucas Gundry, Tyler Goulas, Emily Goulas; 8 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his long-time best companion for 17 years, his Brittany Spaniel, Miss Brit. He was predeceased by siblings, Alfred and David Gundry.



A memorial service will be held in Brattleboro at a later date at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Sampson's memory to the Brattleboro Humane Society, 916 West River Road #9089, Brattleboro, VT 05301



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store