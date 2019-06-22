|
|
Sandra Fay Shover, 75, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side on Sunday June 16, 2019 at her home in Conway, South Carolina. She was born on May 22, 1944 in Enousburg Falls, Vermont to the late Leon Paquette & Doris Young Paquette.
Along with her parents, Sandy is preceded in passing by all ten of her siblings.
Sandy was an outgoing woman with a personality larger than life. In her free time, Sandy loved to play bingo, she was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary of Richford, Vermont as well as the Moose Lodge 1090 in St. Albans, Vermont. In June of 1962, Sandy married the love of her life, Al. Sandy's true passion in life was her family. She relished family gatherings and loved to cook Sunday dinners. Above all else, Sandy loved her family, spending time with her grandchildren and tending to her son's chickens. She will be truly missed for the amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, that she was.
Left to cherish Sandy's memory are her beloved husband of 57 years, Mr. Alexander "Al" L. Shover of Conway; their children, Dean Shover of Conway, James Shover of Myrtle Beach, Terry Rawson (Jeff) of Carver, MA & Stephen Shover of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Cameron, Meghan, Cody, Dale, Christopher (Stephanie), Nash, Hunter, Gabrielle Shover, Zachary (Amanda), Cody (Heather), & Cassandra Rawson; great-grandchildren, Mason, Michael, Stellah, Samantha, & Silas; her adored fur-babies, Casey, Lola & Louis; as well as several nieces and nephews, a large, loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
A celebration of Sandy's life will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at Vernon Advent Christian Church, 4554 Fort Bridgman Rd. Vernon, VT 05354. Pastor Bruce Burks will be officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow in North Cemetery, Vernon, VT.
At the request of the family, memorial contributions in Sandy's name may respectfully be made in lieu of flowers to the at , the at or to the at
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family during this difficult time.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 22, 2019