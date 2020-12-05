Savanna Carson Lynch, 25, of Jacksonville, Alabama died October 18, 2020 in a tragic car accident.
Savanna was born February 8, 1995 in Santa Rosa, California and was adopted at birth by William Lynch and Sandy Duval. She lived in Vermont during her early years before moving to Alabama. She visited Vermont frequently and enjoyed attending Green Mountain Camp for Girls.
Savanna lived life to the fullest, enjoyed every day and created many happy memories for her family and friends. She worked hard in the service of others' joy. Savanna was an Auction Chair for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and was attending Jacksonville State University. She recently connected with her birth father, Peter Ball, and her half siblings who live in Massachusetts.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends in both Alabama and Vermont, as well as those whose lives she touched across the country. Savanna leaves behind her daughter, Tala Sinclair Thompson; her partner and Tala's father, Billy Thompson; Tala's brother and sister Brayden and Audrey Thompson; her mother Sandy Duval; aunt Carla Williams; several cousins; grandfather Hershel Williams and grandmother Joyce Williams; her father William Lynch and stepmother Leslie Todd; special friends Dawn Slade and Jesse Anderson; her uncle John and aunt Ruby Lynch in Portland, OR, and many cherished neighbors and close friends.
A Celebration of Life for Savanna was held on November 8, 2020 in Jacksonville, Alabama. A Celebration of Life is being planned in Vermont for the summer of 2021 and will be announced at a future date.
May Savanna rest in peace and may her memory be a blessing.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Savanna's memory to Green Mountain Camp, 565 Green Mountain Camp Rd, Dummerston, VT 05301.