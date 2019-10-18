|
Walpole, NH - Scott D. Podwin, 57, of Valley Road passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Scott was born in Keene, NH on March 22, 1962. Scott attended Bellows Falls Union High School and worked the last 30 years as a property caretaker. He enjoyed racing dirt bikes in Winchester, NH. He also loved his jeep and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. His Favorite thing was camping with family and friends. Anyone who knew Scott knew he had the biggest heart, was easy going, and a hard worker. He loved his family more then anything and will be deeply missed.
Scott is survived by his partner Jackie Spinelli and her daughters Amy Sawyer of Rockingham, VT, Dana Carver of Malletts Bay, VT, and Mallori Balla of Walpole, NH; his daughter Brittany Podwin of Bellows Falls and her daughter Brenna Podwin; and his sons Branden Foster of Claremont, NH and Ryan Johnson of Bellows Falls, VT.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 18, 2019