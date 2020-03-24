|
Sharon A. Dean, 63 passed away March 17th, 2020 at The Gill Home. She was born February 8th, 1957 to Anita Beswick and David Dean.
Sharon is survived by her father David Dean of Indiana, Daughter Heather Poor and Husband Neil of Guilford. Grandsons Samuel and Daniel Poor of Guilford. Son Richie Tuttle and girlfriend Erica Smith of West Dummerston. Brothers Bryan and Mark Younger both of Brattleboro. And several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 24, 2020