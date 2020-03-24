Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon A. Dean


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon A. Dean Obituary
Sharon A. Dean, 63 passed away March 17th, 2020 at The Gill Home. She was born February 8th, 1957 to Anita Beswick and David Dean.

Sharon is survived by her father David Dean of Indiana, Daughter Heather Poor and Husband Neil of Guilford. Grandsons Samuel and Daniel Poor of Guilford. Son Richie Tuttle and girlfriend Erica Smith of West Dummerston. Brothers Bryan and Mark Younger both of Brattleboro. And several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -