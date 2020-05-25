Shawn Paul Guerin, 52, of Wilmington, died of natural causes on May 14th, 2020 at the Jack Byrnes Center in Lebanon, NH with his loving girlfriend by his side. Shawn was born in Springfield, MA on May 2, 1968, the son of "Pinky" Ethel LaFleur and Reggie Guerin. He was an honors graduate of Chicopee High School and joined the Marine Corps shortly after. After exiting the Marines, he moved to VT.



During his working life he was a skilled tradesman in painting, drywall, welding, and many other areas. Refurbishing the Paul Bunyan statue at Mountain Paul's General Store in Putney was a job he was particularly proud of. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, fishing and spending time in nature. He could imitate the call of a Morning Dove exceptionally. He loved all animals, especially his kitty Sam. He was an enthusiastic believer in Bigfoot and the unknown. He was a jokester and a child at heart and loved playing pranks on his girlfriend. He also enjoyed playing cribbage with her. He loved all kids and shared a special bond with two little boys that he considered to be his grandsons, Benjamin and Benson. He loved watching movies, especially war or history related. He watched every season of Game of Thrones on repeat, as well as the movie Gladiator. He loved to get together with friends and have a good time. He had many stories, one of the more memorable being about the time Alice Cooper's wife served him at a church event in Arizona. He loved food, especially cheese which he referred to as 'Cheesus', Swiss being a favorite. He helped out at local soup kitchens and drop-in centers when he could. He had visited many states, though he resided in Western MA and Southern VT for most of his life.



He is predeceased by his parents and a brother Danny. He is survived by a girlfriend of 11 years Michele Amsden; a son Shane Paul Guerin; two brothers Paul and Gary and three sisters Michele, Suzette and Shari. He is also survived by his longtime best friend and "cousin" Kenny Jimmo.



Plans for a celebration of his life are to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Brigid's Kitchen, 38 Walnut Street, Brattleboro or Loaves and Fishes, 193 Main street, Brattleboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store