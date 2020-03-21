|
Sheri Beth Perkins (Tuller). My name is Sheri. I have lost my battle with pancreatic cancer I have taken this time to write my obituary to say good bye to those that have touched my life.
I am survived by my father, P. Roger Tuller, my two brothers, Roger Tuller and Hinkley Tuller as well as my four nephews, Troy, Chris, Cory, and Mathew with his wife, Cassy.
I also leave behind my "step-son at heart", Lucas Newell. Lucas, you taught me how to be a "mom".
I leave Richard Barnett, who was there for me when I needed him the most. I can't thank you enough. You are a good man and I love you for who you are and what you do.
I leave my beloved dog, Piper and cat, Coco.
I am pre-deceased by my mother, Shirley Tuller, my grandparents, Kenneth and Eloise Rounds and Hinkley and Barbara Tuller. I am also preceded in death by David Newell, who made me a better woman as well as my Taz, Indy, Nya and Baxter.
I went to elementary school in Chesterfield, NH, Keene High School and I earned an Associate's Degree in Science from Greenfield Community College.
I enjoyed being outside hiking, kayaking and fishing. I took great pride in loving my animals like they are my kids.
I want to thank my friends who have supported me through my life. Holli Miller, you are the one who I could always count on, I love you girl. Erika Clark, Nikki Younger, Barbara Wheekock, Debbie, and Russ Robinson thank you for always being there for Luke and me in the good times. Jessica Letourneau, my girl who thinks tractors are sexy. Sam Aubin, Jodi Booska, and Sean Olson who made my cancer journey and working possible. My co-worker friends, Carol Malessa, David, Brian, Nicole, Mike, and Lindsey thank you for all the support.
Before I go, I want to share with you the importance of being there for one another, of helping each other, and being a good person. This world is full of craziness and we need to help each other in times of need. So many helped me and my life was the better and richer for it.
Instead of flowers, I would love for everyone to make donations to your local humane society in my memory.
I am requesting no funeral services or celebration of life. Please respect my family's privacy through this difficult time.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 21, 2020