Sherwood D. Lake, Sr., 86, a longtime resident of Brattleboro, Vermont, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Born in Natural Bridge, New York to Ernest L. Lake and Leona G. Finley, at the age of 18, Sherwood joined the United States Army and served in the 7085th Military Police Detachment in France. When he returned from France, he continued to serve in the New York National Guard.
Sherwood came to Brattleboro, Vermont and joined the Brattleboro Police Department on July 4, 1965. He served the Town of Brattleboro as a police officer retiring on July 1, 1995 as a Detective Sergeant. Sherwood was well known in law enforcement as a forensic specialist. He was proud to be a police officer, and he enjoyed serving the residents of Brattleboro for 30 years.
After retiring from the Brattleboro Police Department, Sherwood consulted and taught forensic investigation techniques to numerous law enforcement agencies in the Northeast.
Sherwood was honored to serve his Country and was proud to be a member of the American Legion, where he was a life-long member both in Brattleboro, Vermont, and Carthage, New York.
He served on the Board of Trustees and as Chairman for the Board of Directors at the Post 5 Brattleboro American Legion, as well as managed the daily operation until stepping down in 2010. Sherwood remained active in the Post 5 Honor Guard; he was passionate that all service members have an Honor Guard at their funeral and attended as many as he could.
Sherwood is survived by his wife of 57 years Lauria Lake, three sons; Sherwood Lake, Jr. of Townshend, Vermont, Ronald E. Lake of Rockingham, Vermont, and Robert J. Lake of Shelburne, Vermont, as well as two nieces in New York State; and nieces and nephews in England. He has several grandchildren and great grandchildren in Vermont.
He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers; Ernest H. Lake and Keith N. Lake, and a half-brother, Macklin Brown.
Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 beginning at 1:00 PM, at the Locust Ridge Cemetery on Black Mountain Road, Brattleboro, Vermont. All are welcome to attend.
