Sheila (Kendall) McClure 67 of North, South Carolina passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Bellows Falls Vermont on April 3, 1952, to Frederick W and Beatrice M (Stowell) Kendall Sr. She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years Thomas (Mac) McClure of North, South Carolina her mother Beatrice M (Stowell) Kendall and her four children Kenneth Boyd Jr of Halifax Vt Shannon (Boyd) Yardley and husband Darren of Hinsdale NH, Christina (Boyd) Dematteo and husband Anthony of Dummerston Vt, Tonya (McClure) Davis and husband Ryan of Clover NC, She is also survived by 9 siblings, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Of her past times, she was an avid collector of porcelain dolls and enjoyed classical and country music. She was predeceased by her father Frederick W Kendall Sr. her maternal grandparents Clifford and Marion Stowell and grandparents Edward and Ada Kendall and her granddaughter Cheyenne Boyd . Graveside services will be held in Brattleboro Vt. in the spring.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 24, 2019