Milton-
Shirley C. Towne, 72, died Tues., Sept. 10, 2019.
Shirley was born in Bellows Falls, VT on April 24, 1947, the daughter of Paul and Olive (Roberts) Davis.
Visiting hours will be held on Sun., Sept. 15, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.
A Funeral Service will be held on Mon., Sept. 16, at 11 am at the United Church of Milton.
To view Shirley's complete obit or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.minorfh.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 13, 2019