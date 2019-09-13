Home

Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church of Milton
Shirley C. Towne

Shirley C. Towne Obituary
Milton-

Shirley C. Towne, 72, died Tues., Sept. 10, 2019.

Shirley was born in Bellows Falls, VT on April 24, 1947, the daughter of Paul and Olive (Roberts) Davis.

Visiting hours will be held on Sun., Sept. 15, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

A Funeral Service will be held on Mon., Sept. 16, at 11 am at the United Church of Milton.

To view Shirley's complete obit or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.minorfh.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 13, 2019
