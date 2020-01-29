Home

Simon Watts


1930 - 2020
Simon Watts Obituary
Simon Watts, fine woodworker, boat-builder and writer died peacefully at his Exeter, New Hampshire home with his daughter at his side and his family near-by on January 21, six days after celebrating his 90th birthday. A description of his life is posted at http://simonwattsstories.blogspot.com/ A longtime resident of Putney, Vermont, Simon returned to New England three years ago from the west coast. A celebration of Simon's life is planned for March 7. Contact Richard at [email protected]
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 29, 2020
