Westminster, VT - Stanley E. Smart, Jr., 67, of James Road passed away on Friday Oct 4, 2019. He went ready and peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. He was an absolute champion; no doubt carried us through and gave us his best self in his last days. We are so proud of him and how he was able to go through this journey with dignity, clarity, and grace. In his last words, he praised Vermont and Act 39, which made it possible for him to take control of his own transition. "I am proud of my state." When diagnosed with a terminal illness, the feeling of control can be fleeting. When options are limited, having some control over your journey can be enough to carry you through. It was important to him to have this option and to share about the opportunity that we all had because of it. For more information on Act 39, check out https://www.patientchoices.org/. The message he wanted us to share with you simple: "Thank you. You have each had a direct impact on my life. I love you all and wish you the best lives.".
Surviving are his children Derek and Leah Smart; his sister Nancy Dunham; his brothers Robert and Steven Smart; and his former wife Nancy Gordon. He is predeceased by his parents Stanley and Irene (Long) Smart.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Oct 10th from 4:00 - 8:00pm at his home 24 James Rd. Putney, VT. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to VNH of VT and NH PO Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 8, 2019