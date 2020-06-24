Brattleboro- Stanley J. "Stasu" Smith, 83, of 43 Central Street, a lifelong resident of town, died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2020 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Stasu was born in Brattleboro on November 17, 1937, the son of Joseph C. and Anna (Juraszek) Smith. He grew up in the Fort Dummer section of Brattleboro, attending Saint Michael's Parochial School. He was a graduate of Saint Michael's High School, Class of 1957.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army at the start of the Vietnam War era and was stationed in France. Upon his honorable discharge from active service he returned home to Brattleboro, working at the former Crosby Milling Company. He later was employed as a letter flex operator at the former Book Press in Brattleboro where he retired following 30+ years of faithful service with the company.
Following retirement, Stasu worked for the town of Brattleboro as a crossing guard, his post being at the corner of Clark Avenue and Canal Street. He manned his post up until the start of the current pandemic outbreak this last spring.
A devout Catholic, he was a lifelong communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church where for several years he served as an usher. Additionally, he was a member of the American Legion, Brattleboro Post #5.
Stasu enjoyed playing golf at Pine Grove Springs Country Club in Spofford. Of his other leisure time activities, he enjoyed hunting and wood working of which he created many bird houses to share with his friends and family. Stasu was also involved with Brattleboro's Little League baseball where he umpired, and coached, two consecutive Little League state championship teams, 1977 and 1978.
He was first married to Frances Lane who predeceased him in 1970. He later was married to Jane Richards who survives.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Christopher Smith and his wife Lori of Deerfield, N.H. and Matthew Smith and his wife Laurie of East Granby, CT; one brother, Michael Smith of Cranberry Township, PA; two grandsons, Zachary J. Smith and Bradley W. Smith; as well as three nephews, Shane and Travis Smith and predeceased by Shadd Smith.
Additionally, he leaves his beloved pet Golden Retriever "Brandy."
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Michaels Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial will follow in Saint Michaels Parish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Stasu's name may be made to the Windham County Humane Society, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
To share a memory or send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Stasu was born in Brattleboro on November 17, 1937, the son of Joseph C. and Anna (Juraszek) Smith. He grew up in the Fort Dummer section of Brattleboro, attending Saint Michael's Parochial School. He was a graduate of Saint Michael's High School, Class of 1957.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army at the start of the Vietnam War era and was stationed in France. Upon his honorable discharge from active service he returned home to Brattleboro, working at the former Crosby Milling Company. He later was employed as a letter flex operator at the former Book Press in Brattleboro where he retired following 30+ years of faithful service with the company.
Following retirement, Stasu worked for the town of Brattleboro as a crossing guard, his post being at the corner of Clark Avenue and Canal Street. He manned his post up until the start of the current pandemic outbreak this last spring.
A devout Catholic, he was a lifelong communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church where for several years he served as an usher. Additionally, he was a member of the American Legion, Brattleboro Post #5.
Stasu enjoyed playing golf at Pine Grove Springs Country Club in Spofford. Of his other leisure time activities, he enjoyed hunting and wood working of which he created many bird houses to share with his friends and family. Stasu was also involved with Brattleboro's Little League baseball where he umpired, and coached, two consecutive Little League state championship teams, 1977 and 1978.
He was first married to Frances Lane who predeceased him in 1970. He later was married to Jane Richards who survives.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Christopher Smith and his wife Lori of Deerfield, N.H. and Matthew Smith and his wife Laurie of East Granby, CT; one brother, Michael Smith of Cranberry Township, PA; two grandsons, Zachary J. Smith and Bradley W. Smith; as well as three nephews, Shane and Travis Smith and predeceased by Shadd Smith.
Additionally, he leaves his beloved pet Golden Retriever "Brandy."
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Michaels Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial will follow in Saint Michaels Parish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Stasu's name may be made to the Windham County Humane Society, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
To share a memory or send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 24, 2020.