Grateful to have had Stella as a neighbor for just a few months at Maple Suites in Dover (and see a bit more of Fran in passing). What a sweet person, what depth of care in each encounter. Wonderful to learn more about her journey. My condolences to you three sisters, your spouses, the grandchidren and your spouses! May her spirit bring Light to you always as you remember her.

Nancy Lukens

Friend