Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Stella Nesbitt


1926 - 2020
Stella Nesbitt Obituary
Hinsdale- Stella Katherine Nesbitt, 93, of Pleasant Street, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Josephs Church in Hinsdale. Calling hours will be Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the start of the Mass. A reception will follow the services to be held at the American Legion on Linden Street in Brattleboro.

To view her complete obituary please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 29, 2020
