Stephen Arnold Douglas, 73, of Carbondale, CO, passed away January 9, 2019. He was born May 9, 1945 in South Weymouth, MA to Brandon Thayer Douglas and Betsey Barney (White) Douglas. His family moved back to Brattleboro in 1947. At age two he was fitted to skis and began a lifelong love of skiing at his family's Hogback Mt Ski Area in Marlboro, VT. He grew up working summers for his grandfather, Harold P. White at the Hogback Mt Gift Shop. He participated in the Brattleboro Outing Club's ski races in grade school and high school, winning or placing in many contests. He graduated from BUHS in 1963 and attended every high school reunion since. He went on to Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, NH. He joined the KU Ski Club and twice made the Eastern Alpine Team for competition at the National Junior Championships.
He graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a BA. He raced on the ski team for Division I Men's Alpine Ski Racing and at the same time in the early 1970s he made the U. S. Alpine Ski Team Development Team in speed events. He traveled throughout North America and Canada racing in CanAm races. He raced on the World Pro Tour as a professional ski racer. He traveled throughout North America, South America and Europe Alpine ski coaching. He moved to Aspen, CO in 1974 where he taught in the Aspen ski school at Aspen Highlands until the end of 2018 when he became hospitalized. He was most proud of the number of years he spent working on the ski school at Aspen. His love of Alpine skiing gave him the drive. He achieved the highest level certification of Professional Ski Instructor and was proficient for more than 40 years.
He worked year around in construction and was a sought after finish carpenter and builder in the Aspen area. He later built his own home in Carbondale. He was always working out, biking or taking a daily hike.
He was very interested in his ancestry and dug into his genealogy. During visits back east he would travel to the towns and graves of his ancestors. He traveled throughout the West on his Harley and in his motor home learning about early history including the Lewis and Clark trail. He drove the Pony Express route from St Joseph, MO to Sacramento, CA.
He was predeceased by his parents, Brandon and Betsey Douglas and a cousin, Suzanne White Hedgecock. He is survived by his brother, William "Bill" Douglas, two nieces, Ashley Douglas and Lindsay Douglas, an uncle, Richard H. Hamilton, an aunt, Diane White Matthews and nine cousins and their families--Elizabeth Douglas Fitts, Carol Douglas Farrington, Jane Douglas, James Douglas; Sally White; Rebecca Hamilton Mroczek, Barbara Hamilton Giard, Karla Hamilton Bills, and Marcia Hamilton.
Plans for a memorial service are pending.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 1, 2019