Steve Booth passed away peacefully on August 19th in Brattleboro, VT. He was 87 years old. The cause of death was kidney and respiratory failure.
In 1983, Steve and Steffi left Connecticut in search of life's slower pace and nature's serene beauty. Paradise was found at the top of Sunset Lake Road in Dummerston where they immersed themselves in renovating their historic house and surrounding forty, or ninety, acres of pastoral settings with endless views.
Steve was a voracious reader and historian. He enjoyed researching a family tree as much as an obscure historical figure. His sleuthing uncovered the builder of their home, and questionable military career of a "Captain" Ellis Griffith, who was then honored with a plaque of Steve's design on their 225-year-old farmhouse.
Fascination with history, facts, figures and fables was a foundation of his sublime intellect and sense of humor; "I may not always be right but I'm never wrong", elicited affectionate eye rolls.
To the consternation of some sharing the same room, Steve was a student of American jazz. His affection and love of all music had few limits; except for certain Broadway tunes, particularly anything Rogers and Hammerstein.
Stephen Dudley Booth was born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 16th, 1932 to Elsie Carlen and Phillips Booth. The second of three boys, the brothers completed their secondary education at the St. Georges School and earned their college degrees from Brown University. Steve went on to earn his Masters in English from UMass Amherst.
His teaching career started in Providence at St. Dunstan's school. From there it was on to the Holland Hall School in Tulsa where he taught upper school English and Humanities. Five years in Tulsa was followed by a single year at Louisville Country Day. The annoyance of segregation and privilege in Tulsa proved more so in Kentucky and led his young family back to Rhode Island and a new position at the Moses Brown School. Three years later, Steve was lured around the corner to The Mary C. Wheeler School, then an all girl's day and boarding school. Ten years later, life's path led Steve to The St. Luke's School in New Canaan. Vermont followed and included a few cherished years off before new and rewarding challenges at Landmark College in Putney.
Steve's first marriage to Carole Sannella ended in divorce in 1971. His second marriage to Lucianne Laffayette ended in 1981. The third time proved a charm and he leaves his beloved wife of 36 years, Steffi Linda Booth.
He is survived by his sons Michael Booth (Michael Oliva) of Providence, Peter Booth (Myaja Pansagrau) of Bielefeld, his stepdaughter Patti Gintel of New York, and stepsons David Gintel of Vermont and Stephen Gintel (Kelli) of Truckee, CA.
He is also survived by his four grandchildren; Charlotte Booth, Semyon Booth, Gabriel Oliva-Booth and Grace Oliva-Booth.
A celebration of Steve's life, friends and family starts at 1:30 PM, Saturday, September 14th at the Marina Restaurant in Brattleboro.
In lieu of flowers or food baskets, the family appreciates gifts in his memory to the Vermont Jazz Center https://vtjazz.org/support/donate/
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Sept. 12, 2019