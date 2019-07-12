|
Stephen James Coughlin, 65, passed away on July 10, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1954 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to Michael and Bernice Coughlin. Stephen Coughlin graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1973. He lived in Napa, California for the majority of his life, until his recent passing.
Stephen Coughlin enjoyed hunting, fishing and skiing. He made a living doing masonry and carpentry.
Stephen is survived by his mother, Bernice Coughlin, and his two brothers Daniel and Michael Coughlin, as well as sister-in-law Lynn Coughlin. Stephen is also survived by his nephews and nieces; Melissa Coughlin, Amy Coughlin, Dana Coughlin, Erik Coughlin, Michael Coughlin, Blaine Coughlin and Evan Coughlin. His youngest brother, Gary Coughlin, died on March 23, 2013. His father, Michael Coughlin, passed away in 1973.
Services for Stephen Coughlin will be private. On behalf of the family and Stephen Coughlin, no donations are requested.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 12, 2019