Stephen Sanders, who made his home in Halifax, Vermont and Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Steve was born to Ben and Frances Sokalner in New York City in 1928. He graduated from the City College of New York School of Engineering and was commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, stationed at the Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia. Steve joined his brothers Albert and Murray in business, serving as president of Allen Stevens Conduit Fittings for 30 years. Upon his retirement, Steve pursued his lifetime love of history by enrolling in the anthropology and historic preservation graduate programs at Columbia University. He started a new career as an architectural historian/archaeologist, nominating numerous historical sites in Vermont, including the Brattleboro Retreat, for the National Register of Historic Places. Steve was a contributing author to Born in Controversy, the History of Halifax, Vermont. An accomplished photographer, Steve exhibited his work in galleries in Brattleboro, VT.
Steve married artist Mariette Tacke in NYC in 1957. They moved to Long Island and raised four children in Manhasset, NY.
Steve loved to restore old things to their former beauty. It started with a wooden sailboat, which he traded in for a decrepit farm in Halifax, Vermont in 1967. Many summers and school vacations were devoted to the painstaking work, by the entire family, of renovating the 1762 farmhouse and restoring the old apple orchard and the surrounding fields, gardens and pond into an idyllic pastoral retreat. Every archaeological find, of which there were many, was duly noted and catalogued by Steve, leading to extensive research into the history of Benjamin Henry, one of the first colonists to build a home in Vermont. Steve and Mariette moved to Halifax full time in 1982.
Steve was also entranced by the Southwest, and after years of shoveling snow, feeding sheep and splitting firewood, he and Mariette renovated an old home on the historic eastside of Santa Fe, where they spent the winters enjoying music and art under blue skies. They made many memorable trips to national parks, historic sites and pueblos.
Steve was fascinated by people's stories, and was famous for "interrogating" new acquaintances. He always managed to find an area of shared interest with his friends and colleagues. He wanted to know everyone's opinion, whether it be that of his professor Margaret Mead or his youngest grandchild.
Steve is predeceased by his brother Murray Sanders. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mariette; his children Chris Sanders (Nancy) of Virginia, Jennifer Stevens (Robert) of Vermont, Ben Sanders (Anne Marie) of California, and Carla Sanders Pope (Mike) of New Mexico; his grandchildren Sam, Jonathan, Julia, Emily, Nate, Theo, Etta, Makai and Avi, and his 100 year old brother Albert Sanders.
The family would like to express appreciation for the multiple home care providers, especially Ruth Nangeroni, who enabled Steve to remain at home until this past December; and to Jeanne Seymour, whose huge heart and strong arms have been essential to supporting both Steve and Mariette over the past few years.
Many thanks are due to Steve's caregivers at Pine Heights Nursing Home in Brattleboro, VT, who stayed by his side and eased his transition during the current nursing home lock-down. A memorial is planned for late summer when restrictions are lifted. Please visit the Atamaniuk Funeral Home website at www.atamaniuk.com to leave on-line thoughts and condolences for the family.
For those wishing to make a charitable donation in Steve's name, the In-Sight Photography Project of Brattleboro, Vt. is suggested.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 18, 2020