|
|
On Friday, October 25, 2019, Susan Richards Shaw passed away at her home in Rutland Town after a yearlong, toe-to-toe battle with lung cancer, surrounded by her immediate family that she loved infinitely.
Susan entered our world on November 11, 1949, in Brattleboro, the youngest of three children born to Edward and Barbara (Walker) Richards. She graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1967 and pursued her undergraduate studies at Syracuse University and the University of Vermont. She met Quincy Shaw, and after taking an opportunity to travel to Europe, they married and eventually moved to Ethel, Louisiana. Throughout the rest of her life, Susan spoke glowingly of her six years spent in Louisiana, where she established and nurtured lifelong friendships in the course of supporting Quincy during his time at LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
In 1980, Susan, Quincy and two-year-old son Cody returned to Vermont, settling in Pittsford and jumping headlong into operating a large animal veterinary practice out of their home. Susan's second son, Kitt, was born in 1984. She was integral to the success of the vet practice, and upon retiring, she became a licensed massage therapist and pursued her interest in homeopathic medicine and nutritional education.
Susan and her soulmate of twenty years, Lenny Montuori, had just opened a new restaurant venture in Rutland before her diagnosis. Lenny put the business on hold to become her full-time caregiver and constant companion. Their devotion to each other was deep and spiritual. They shared a passion for Vermont, their home and land, their pets (Lukie, Hucky, Peanut, and Jimmy), God's Pond and field. Susan especially liked tenderly caring for their gardens, loving each and every plant and flower. Their shared love of music revealed Susan's proficient talent to play both piano and guitar. Susan found beauty in everything- birds, butterflies, frogs, bugs, full moons, sunrises and sunsets, and all the wonders and colors of nature, especially her favorite color, purple. She was a true wordsmith, a movie buff and an avid reader. Susan was kind, generous, funny and witty; she was deeply committed to family, fairness, sharing and friends- and a courageous supporter of principles and people. Above all, she was truly grateful for all that she had in her life.
Susan had a vibrant and infectious love of life. Her spirit and emotional depth were uncontainable, and anyone who came in contact with her could feel this. It is no wonder that she was so loved and dearly remembered by so many. In a word, Susan Richards Shaw was magical. Susan leaves behind her devoted partner and soulmate, Lenny Montuori; sons Cody Shaw of Westford (m. Olga Derevyashkina) and Kitt Shaw of Pittsford; beloved grandchildren Nikolai and Evan; brother Mark Richards of Dummerston; sister Melinda Richards Taggard of Brattleboro; and many adored nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Edward in 1994 and mother Barbara in 2008.
In accordance with Susan's wishes, a celebration of her life will take place in Summer 2020, allowing family and friends to experience her and Lenny's cherished home in full bloom. A specific date and time will be announced in the Spring.
The family wishes to thank the compassionate and dedicated staff of VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland VT 05701; and the Foley Cancer Center, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St, Rutland VT 05701. Suggested donations can be made to the above, or to Vermont Land Trust, 8 Bailey Avenue, Montpelier, VT 05602.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 20, 2019