Brattleboro- Suzanne Woodcock, 91, formerly of Putney, died Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 at Pine Heights Nursing Home following a period of declining health.
Mrs. Woodcock was born in Morrisville, Pennsylvania on March 13, 1929, the daughter of David and Elizabeth (Woodcock) Lukens. She was raised and educated in Morrisville, graduating from Morrisville High School, and later went on to attend the Trenton (NJ) School of Art.
Although a faithful and devoted homemaker, she did work locally for several businesses that included the former Chesterfield Fabrics and Linden Gardens Florist, both in Brattleboro, and at the former Carol Brown Irish Wools in Putney. For several years she owned and operated her own lamp shade business located in the Algiers section of Guilford. In her earlier years she had been employed by Lenox China in Trenton.
Suzanne was an accomplished artist who enjoyed painting with both oils and water colors. She loved music and playing the accordion. In recent years she had attended Dummerston Congregational Church in Dummerston Center.
She was married to Dr. Robert D. Woodcock at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Morrisville. Her faithful and loving husband predeceased her on December 3, 2010.
Survivors include: one son, Timothy Woodcock and his wife Melissa of Aurora, Colorado; one son-in-law, Jamie Gillespie of Putney; and her four grandchildren, Megan and Becky, both of Marblehead, Massachusetts, and Anders and Alex, both of Aurora. Additionally, she leaves several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Suzanne was predeceased by a daughter, Dr. Elizabeth "Beth" Woodcock Gillespie who passed away on July 10, 2015 and one sister, Elizabeth Lukens Sines and her husband Daniel.
Services will be conducted later in the spring of 2021 with burial of her cremated remains in Dummerston Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Pine Heights Nursing Home Activities Fund, 187 Oak Grove Ave., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
To share a memory or send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com
.