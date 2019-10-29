|
Dummerston - Sylvio L. "Shorty" Forrett, 92, a longtime resident of Leonard Road in Dummerston, died peacefully Thursday evening, October 24, 2019 at Vernon Green Nursing Home.
Shorty was born in Brattleboro on June 20, 1927, the son of Fred and Alice (Momaney) Forrett. He was raised and educated in Brattleboro, attending Saint Michael's Parochial School and Saint Michael's High School.
While attending high school, Shorty was very active with Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed camping and summer vacations at Camp Plymouth as well as hiking Mount Wantastiquet and weekend camping at the Druke family farm in Newfane.
As a young man, Shorty answered his nation's call and served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II, completing radio school in Scott Field in Illinois. All five sons in the Forrett family proudly served their country in the armed forces.
Following his honorable discharge from active service, he returned home and went to work as service manager at the former Montgomery Ward Store for 22 years. When the Brattleboro store closed, he went on to work in the repair service department for Brown & Roberts Hardware Store where he retired from following over 20 faithful and dedicated years with the Putnam family.
Active civically, he served on the select board for the town of Dummerston for 25 years, was on the Board of Trustees and served as treasurer for Rescue Inc., and was a Windham County Deputy Sheriff under the late William Graham. For many years he planted and maintained the flowers at the West Dummerston War Memorial.
On June 21, 1952 at Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church he was married to Mary Matteson who survives.
Besides his loving and faithful wife of 67 years he leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as a host of friends and his extended family at Vernon Green Nursing Home.
He was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Mary Ann Worden and Florence Blodgett and four brothers, Frederick, Nelson, Gordon and Franklin Forrett.
Graveside committal rites with full military honors will be conducted Saturday at 11:30 A.M. in the family lot in Taft Cemetery on Route 30 in West Dummerston with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions in Shorty's name may be made to the West Dummerston War Memorial Fund, Town of Dummerston, 1523 Middle Road, Dummerston, VT 05346 or to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 29, 2019