|
|
It is with great sadness that we are informing our friends and family of the tragic death of our younger son, Taylor Bradley Horn, age 25 years, in a hiking accident which occurred on Sunday April 28th, 2019. Taylor was deployed in Stuttgart, Germany, as an intelligence analyst with the US Department of Defense. He was on a weekend trip touring and hiking in Garmish-Partenkirchen in the Bavarian Alps.
Taylor was born at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, Vermont on September 6, 1993. At a very young age (after 9/11), Taylor focused his efforts on a career in international politics and conflict resolution. Some of his early related achievements include winning the Vermont GeoBee (sponsored by the National Geographic Society), resulting in a trip to Washington DC to compete at the national level; a US State Department appointment to the Iraqi Young Leaders Exchange Program; and studies in multilateral diplomacy at the United Nations, Geneva, Switzerland. He matriculated at Bard College at Simon's Rock at age 15, graduating with a BA (summa cum laude) with concentration in political economy, followed by graduate studies at the Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University, graduating with an MS in Public Policy (Highest Distinction) at age 21. Subsequently, he held positions at the International Trade Commission, Booz Allen Hamilton, and finally, the Department of Defense.
In addition to his professional interests, Taylor had a passion for nature and the environment, spending much of his spare time hiking, skiing, photographing nature and volunteering at the Baltimore Zoo as an animal handler. In addition, he avidly supported various non-profit organizations including UN High Commission for Refugees, Southern Poverty Law Center, Amnesty International and the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Having left us far too early, Taylor will be sorely missed by family members including his older brother Colby Ansel Horn, age 28, his parents Bradley and Pamela Horn of Townshend, VT, maternal grandparents Pat and Gene Hall of Sunapee, NH, paternal grandmother Edith Horn of Doylestown, PA, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Taylor had a confidence, determination and positive attitude that his friends, family and co-workers found contagious and inspiring.
A Scholarship Fund is being established for students entering Taylor's undergraduate Alma Mater, Bard College at Simon's Rock. Donations to this fund will help students aspiring to follow Taylor's example in pursuing the advancement of multilateral diplomacy and international conflict resolution. Gifts in Taylor's honor may be directed to "Bard College at Simon's Rock" at 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230; please specify the Taylor Horn Scholarship Fund.
Taylor's remains will be returning home via Dover Air Force Base within weeks. We are planning a memorial service soon thereafter, date and location yet to be announced.
Thanks to all our friends and family for their support at this difficult time.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 9, 2019