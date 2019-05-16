|
Newfane- The visitation for Taylor B. Horn will be this Saturday (5/18) from 1 to 3 P.M. at the Union Hall, 5 West Street on the Village Green in Newfane. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 1st at 1:30 P.M. at his Alma Mater, Bard College at Simon's Rock in the Kellogg Music Center on Alford Road in Great Barrington, MA.
Taylor, 25, of Townshend died unexpectedly on April 28th in a hiking accident near Garmisch, Germany.
To view his full obituary and send messages of e-condolence to his family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 16, 2019