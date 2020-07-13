Theodor (Ted) Ernst Schreyer, Jr., of Newfane, VT, passed away at home with his loving wife, Sumi, at his side, on July 5.



Ted was born in Chicago, Ill, on March 3, 1932. He was the son of Theodor and Ruth (Bellows) Schreyer. He attended schools in Des Plaines and Park Ridge, Ill, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Illinois. He was then drafted into the United States Army and served in the Map Engineering Division in Tokyo, Japan. After an honorable discharge, he returned to the University of Illinois to earn a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering and subsequently worked in Washington, D.C., and New York City.



Ted settled in Newfane, VT, his boyhood summer home, and opened a private surveying business. In 1965, he returned to Tokyo, Japan, to marry Mutsumi (Sumi) Machida. Together, they raised two sons. Ted served the Town of Newfane as a member of the planning committee, lister and fence viewer. In 2016, Ted was awarded a certificate from the State of Vermont for serving the Town of Newfane for more than 50 years.



He enjoyed nature, farm work, and machinery, and he built model airplanes and flew them with friends. He took pride in caring for the house he built and other structures at Sir Isaac Newton Farm.



In addition to his wife, Sumi, Ted is survived by his sons, Edward (Marianne) and their children, Jack and Tessa, of Pittsford, NY; and Mathew (Beth) and their daughter, Isabella, of Gilroy, CA. He also leaves a sister, Susan Deacon, of Burlington, VT, and her former husband, Randy Waterman, and their children, Scott Waterman and his family, and Kim Lemieux and her family, all of Burlington, VT. He also leaves cousins, Alex (Barbara) Cannara and family of Menlo Park, CA, and Steve Boyle of Arizona and family.



Ted's family thanks Dr. Backus, Sue Clark, Dr. Guerts and Dee Gibson, for the care they provided. At Ted's request, family will gather privately at a later time, and rest his ashes by his parents. Memorial donations may be sent to the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, P.O. Box 77, 698 Vermont Route 30, Newfane, VT 05345.



