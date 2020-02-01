|
Newfane - Timothy Kent "Tim" Flynn, 70, of Flynn Road in Newfane died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020 at Grace Cottage Hospital.
Tim was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on May 28, 1949, the son of Richard T. and Joan (Kares) Flynn. He was raised and educated in Livingston, New Jersey, graduating from Livingston High School with the class of 1967. During his youth Tim spent many weekends and summers with his family in Newfane. He went on to attend Paul Smith College where he majored in hotel management.
He had been employed for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers working as a park ranger and flood control specialist at Townshend Lake and Ball Mountain Dam. He retired from his position at age 55 following over 25 years of service with the Corps.
Of his leisure time activities, Tim enjoyed travel, especially vacation destinations in the Caribbean, deep-sea fishing expeditions, time spent at the family's camp on Lake Willoughby which he designed and built himself, and hunting and fishing. He was also an accomplished woodworker.
On May 1, 1976 at Our Lady of the Lake Parish he was married to Barbara "Bobi" Festa who survives.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 43 years he leaves: one son, Michael Flynn and his wife Jennifer of Newfane; one daughter, Kristina Wright and her husband Robert of Townshend; one brother, Patrick Flynn and his wife Joan of Newfane; three grandchildren, Jax Flynn, Ruthie Wright and Grace Wright and a brother-in-law, Thomas Russell and his wife Cindy of Newfane.
Additionally, he is survived by several nieces, nephews, a large host of friends, and his beloved Brittanies, "Rose" and "Willow."
He was predeceased by one sister, Judy Russell and his parents.
A service in celebration of his life will be conducted Saturday, February 8th from 1 to 4 P.M. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Chickering Drive. A reception will follow the services.
Memorial contributions in Tim's name may be made to Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or to the Newbrook Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 77, Newfane, VT 05345.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 1, 2020