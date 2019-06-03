|
Toyoko K. Stalk, 97 of Vernon, Vt. died Saturday (6-1-2019) at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Brattleboro, Vt. She was born April 25, 1922 in Japan the daughter of Masa and Sake (Kofuge) Kameda. Toyo left Japan with her military husband Paul Stalk for the United States, settling in Brattleboro and later moving to Chesterfield, N.H. She worked for Princess Shoe Company in Keene, N.H., Basketville in Putney, Vt. and Harris Basket Inc. in Vernon, Vt. Paul died in 1978 and in 2004 Toyo moved to Vernon to be near her family. She loved getting together with family and outings with her daughter Tye Bruce. She was a talented seamstress and artist in drawing, painting, sculpting, etc. and working in her flower gardens in both Chesterfield and Vernon.
She leaves her daughter Taeko Bruce and her husband Douglas of Vernon, Vt. and granddaughtes, Heidi Bowman and her husband Tom of Greenfield, Ma. and Cajsa Eisenmenger of Vernon, Vt. and great grandsons, Tyler Eisnmenger, of Vernon, Vt. and Chase Eisnmenger of Dayton, TN. She will greatley missed.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 3, 2019