Tracy J. Leavy, 37, passed away on Friday, August, 2, 2019 at home in Brattleboro, VT. She was born in Springfield to William Leavy and the late Kathleen (Butler) Leavy. She was a 2000 graduate of Westfield High School and received an Associate's Degree in Social work from Holyoke Community College. Tracy has been working as a social worker aid for the past 4 years at Brattleboro Hospital in Vermont. She loved to play softball, watch the Yankees and Giants. Tracy enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, kayaking and spending time with her friend, Jill Lanehart. Tracy is survived by her loving father William E. Leavy and his wife Libby of S. Carolina, her sister Sarah A. Leavy and her wife Lauren of Westfield and her brother Edward W. Leavy and his fiancee' Brittany of Blandford. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Katy Brochetti and her husband Steve, Judy Kamps and her husband Craig, Mary Leavy and Bob Leavy and his wife Gayle, and her cousins, Robbie Leavy, Catherine Leavy, Mary Griffin and her husband Mike, Brian Leavy and his wife Tiffany, Sam Brochetti, Michael Brochetti, Heidi Quigley and Peter Quigley, all of Westfield. Funeral for Tracy will be held on Friday at 9AM from the Firtion Adams FS, 76 Broad St. Westfield followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Mary's Church, Bartlett St. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southampton Rd. Westfield, MA. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7PM in the funeral home. Donations in Tracy's name may be directed to the Jack Jonah Foundation, 42 Sean Louis Circle, W. Springfield, MA 01089, or The Groundworks, 60 S. Main St, Brattleboro, 05301, where Tracy enjoyed helping the homeless. www.firtionadams.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 5, 2019