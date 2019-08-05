Home

POWERED BY

Services
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street
Westfield, MA 01085
(413) 562-6244
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street
Westfield, MA 01085
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street
Westfield, MA 01085
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Bartlett St
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary’s Cemetery
Southampton Rd.
Westfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Leavy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy J. Leavy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracy J. Leavy Obituary
Tracy J. Leavy, 37, passed away on Friday, August, 2, 2019 at home in Brattleboro, VT. She was born in Springfield to William Leavy and the late Kathleen (Butler) Leavy. She was a 2000 graduate of Westfield High School and received an Associate's Degree in Social work from Holyoke Community College. Tracy has been working as a social worker aid for the past 4 years at Brattleboro Hospital in Vermont. She loved to play softball, watch the Yankees and Giants. Tracy enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, kayaking and spending time with her friend, Jill Lanehart. Tracy is survived by her loving father William E. Leavy and his wife Libby of S. Carolina, her sister Sarah A. Leavy and her wife Lauren of Westfield and her brother Edward W. Leavy and his fiancee' Brittany of Blandford. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Katy Brochetti and her husband Steve, Judy Kamps and her husband Craig, Mary Leavy and Bob Leavy and his wife Gayle, and her cousins, Robbie Leavy, Catherine Leavy, Mary Griffin and her husband Mike, Brian Leavy and his wife Tiffany, Sam Brochetti, Michael Brochetti, Heidi Quigley and Peter Quigley, all of Westfield. Funeral for Tracy will be held on Friday at 9AM from the Firtion Adams FS, 76 Broad St. Westfield followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Mary's Church, Bartlett St. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southampton Rd. Westfield, MA. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7PM in the funeral home. Donations in Tracy's name may be directed to the Jack Jonah Foundation, 42 Sean Louis Circle, W. Springfield, MA 01089, or The Groundworks, 60 S. Main St, Brattleboro, 05301, where Tracy enjoyed helping the homeless. www.firtionadams.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
Download Now