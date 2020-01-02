Home

Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Milton - Victor M. Giard, 69 died Dec. 29, 2019 at the UVMMC in Burlington surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Sun. Jan. 5, 2020 from Noon to 3 pm with a Service held at 3 pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Brattleboro on Sat. Jan. 11, 2020 at a time and location to be announced on the website below. To view Victor's complete obit or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 2, 2020
