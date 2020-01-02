|
Milton - Victor M. Giard, 69 died Dec. 29, 2019 at the UVMMC in Burlington surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Sun. Jan. 5, 2020 from Noon to 3 pm with a Service held at 3 pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Brattleboro on Sat. Jan. 11, 2020 at a time and location to be announced on the website below. To view Victor's complete obit or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 2, 2020