Dr. Victor Rabinowitch, of McLean, Virginia, and Jamaica, Vermont, former Senior Vice President of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, passed away on July 1, 2019 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Eugene and Anna Rabinowitch, and first wife, Ann Collins Rabinowitch. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Martha (Marti); sons Nikolai, Peter (Olivia) and Alexander (Kim) Rabinowitch; stepsons Andrew and Steven Treichel; grandchildren Kolya, Katia, Lexa, Natasha and Tori Rabinowitch; twin brother Alexander and wife Janet Rabinowitch; niece, Ellen Rabinowitch Saul (Vincent) and children Anna and Jimmy; nephew, Michael Rabinowitch (Lindsey) and children Ben and Eli.
Victor and Alex's parents left Russia in 1918, eventually settling in London where the brothers were born in 1934. Four years later the family emigrated to the United States where his father, a Russian-born professor of chemistry, worked on the Manhattan Project and co-founded the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a journal dedicated to peace and global security.
Dr. Rabinowitch, educated as an ecologist, received a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a master's degree in zoology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he later earned his PhD in an unusual combination of zoology and international relations.
For over 25 years, Dr. Rabinowitch led programs of the National Academy of Sciences-National Research Council relating to science cooperation around the world. He was especially proud of his role in the creation of the Board on Science and Technology for International Development (BOSTID) whose work achieved global recognition for its efforts in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. While Executive Director of the NRC Office of International Affairs, he served concurrently as Director of the NAS Committee on International Security and Arms Control for two years. He was deeply involved with the NAS Committee on Human Rights.
In 1990 Dr. Rabinowitch was appointed Vice President for Programs of the MacArthur Foundation and in 1993 became Senior Vice President. He oversaw the foundation's work as he made the transition from international science to the world of philanthropy. He retired from the foundation in 2000.
Dr. Rabinowitch was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He served on the Board of Directors of the California-based Energy Foundation and the U.S. Civilian Research and Development Foundation. He was Chair of the Board of Directors of the Educational Foundation for Nuclear Science, publisher of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. For more than thirty years he was an active participant in the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of Marlboro College, Marlboro, Vermont, and the Board of Directors of the Grace Cottage (Hospital) Foundation, Townshend, Vermont.
Over the course of his career, Dr. Rabinowitch traveled to more than 80 countries where he developed and nurtured programs and relationships with a wide range of individuals and institutions. Combining science and diplomacy, his international spirit inspired others to collaborate with him to create a more peaceful and sustainable world. He was respected by all who had the good fortune to interact with him, displaying a combination of intelligence, perspective and humanity. He was known for his unfailing good humor and rock-solid integrity.
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Rabinowitch was dedicated to his wife Marti, his family and friends, his Russian heritage, and his love of Vermont.
A celebration of Dr. Rabinowitch's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 25, 2019, at the Rabinowitch family home, 65 Rabinowitch Road, Jamaica, Vermont, interment to follow at the South Hill Cemetery, Jamaica, Vermont. Donations in Dr. Rabinowitch's memory may be made to Grace Cottage Hospital, PO Box 1, Townshend, Vermont 05353 and the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists online at https://thebulletin.org/giving-donate/
Condolences and fond memories may be offered online at https://www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome/obituaries.
