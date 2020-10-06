Victoria "Vicky" Irene Linn, 66, of Brattleboro succumbed to brain cancer, in her home surrounded by her loved ones on October 2, 2020.
Vicky was born on December 16, 1953 in Saratoga Springs, NY to Maurice "Buddy" Mulholland of Saratoga Springs, NY and Irene Mulholland [nee Martin], of Norwich, Norfolk England.
Vicky was the middle child of seven and loved being a part of such a big and crazy family in their small house on Lawrence Street. She grew up corralling her younger brothers, Joey, Jimmy and Paulie who were, and by all accounts still are, a handful and whom she loved so much. Vicky and her best friend, Ellen Boyce, spent hours watching the neighborhood boys playing baseball -- rolling their eyes because they knew they were far better ball players than anyone on the field. Vicky graduated from Saratoga Springs High School with the class of 1971 and spent her high school years destroying it on the basketball and volleyball courts. She would go on to be crowned her graduating class's most outstanding athlete and homecoming queen. When her brother Mike deployed to Vietnam in 1968 she marked each day he was gone on a fabric calendar that she kept until her passing. She also filled her days working at the Friendly Corner Grocery Store, a neighborhood store that her parents bought in 1967, where she would meet her children's father.
In 1980 she moved to Brattleboro, VT with her former husband, three young children in tow and one on the way. The marriage ended in divorce in 1987 and Vicky spent the next decade raising her children. Although she was often working three jobs, Vicky made sure that their lives were filled with adventures to the West River with a gaggle of whatever neighborhood kids could cram into the family's Crown Victoria station wagon with a way-back, trips to Saratoga and endless sports, parties and fun.
She took a job at Canal Street School in 1987 and soon became a staple in the community. When the school closed in 2002 she transferred to Academy School, where she stayed until what was supposed to be her retirement in June 2020. Over the 33 years that Vicky worked for the school district she touched the lives of thousands of our community's children.
In 1991 Vicky went through kidney failure and it was only through her brother Mark's heroic donation of his kidney that she survived. Mark spent Vicky's final week at her bedside, cracking her up, eating brownies and supporting Curt and the family.
Vicky met her partner Curtis Drew "Hon" Rhodes in 1992. After a few years of merciless hazing by Vicky's children, Curtis became the bedrock of the family. The lovebirds enjoyed going for drives, vacationing in Maine where they dined at such illustrious restaurants as "The Feedbag" and to Lake George where they ate cookies and ice cream by the pool with their eldest grandson, Waylon. She said, of Curt, that she loved that he always brought her wildflowers. Vicky was so happy when her three grandchildren--Grace, Jack and Lucy-- and youngest daughter moved to Brattleboro in 2018, especially because she got to see them everyday at Academy School.
Vicky loved to throw parties, particularly when they had a theme, and was known throughout the community as the go-to for party planning, costumes and homemade games. She loved tag-saling and collected vintage clothing and costumes for over 30 years. Vicky attended her final tag sale, with her son Matt, the weekend before she passed. Although she could barely walk, there was nothing that could stop her from finding her next amazing deal. Vicky was also known for her competitive nature and could often be found in the company of her longtime friends Karen Kraham and Vicki Roach in the backyard, playing scrabble and arguing over the legitimacy of a word.
Vicky was a loving partner and mother and wanted Matt, Christine, Sarah and Kim and Curt to know how proud she was of them. She expressed multiple times that she did not want to die--not because she was afraid but because she would miss them so much.
Vicky spent her last months with her friends and family, trying to wrap their heads around the cruelty of a terminal diagnosis two weeks before retirement. Throughout her illness, Vicky kept her quick-wit and spent time sitting on the porch telling stories of her childhood and of raising her kids and mulling over how to refer to her passing by trying on such phrases as "kick the bucket," "croak," and "expire" before landing on the perfect word: succumb.
She is predeceased by her parents, Irene Mulholland [nee Martin] and Maurice Mulholland, sweet sister, Martha (Mulholland) Cleary and nephew Ian Mulholland.
Vicky is survived by her long-time boyfriend, Curtis Drew Rhodes; her children Matthew Linn, Christine Linn, Sarah Linn and her wife Becca Hamil, Kimberly Edgar [nee Linn]; her grandchildren Waylon Linn-Adams, Grace Edgar, Jack Edgar and Lucy Edgar; her brothers Michael Mulholland and wife Jan, Mark Mulholland and wife Denise, Paul Mulholland and life-partner Norman, James Mulholland and wife Sharon, Joseph Mulholland and his wife Tammy. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews: Katie, Mikey, Rita, Billy, Brian, Annie, Quinn, Maureen, Lincoln, Collin, Erin, Lizzie "Mini Irene", Joey, Ryan and Zach and many great-nieces and -nephews.
The Linn, Rhodes, Edgar and Mulholland family would like to extend endless gratitude and love for all of the dear loved ones who have taken care of us, and of Vicky, over these last few months. Vicky read every single card you wrote, absolutely loved the seasonal porch decorations, was incredibly moved by the four-month meal train that nourished her and her family so we could focus on spending time together and was moved by all of the phone calls, gifts and well-wishes. Also, Vicky was incredibly moved by the half-hour long parade down Pearl Street, in honor of her retirement. A special thanks to Charlie Barmonde for creating such a beautiful urn (and for not going the coffee-can route), to Josh Rhodes and Kevin Keppler for building a wheelchair ramp and widening doorways, and for their relentless support of Curt, and to the Academy school community for reminding Vicky everyday that they loved and missed her. We are forever indebted to you all.
The family will be holding a small, private celebration in the upcoming weeks and, due to the pandemic, will be postponing a community celebration until sometime next year. Please stay tuned for details.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in her name to The Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
).
Vicky would want it to be known that she beat Kimmy in online scrabble, with a 70 point word, one week before succumbing to terminal brain cancer.
