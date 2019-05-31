|
|
Loved Relentlessly. Those are the words best used to describe Vincenzo. For those who are reading this and might feel like crying. Don't. Vincenzo wouldn't want you to. Born August 11, 2003, in Brattleboro Vermont, Vincenzo spent his days as any typical fifteen year old; going on adventures with friends, riding his dirt bike or four wheeler, and making sure everyone he cared about was taken care of. Although he did typical fifteen year old boy things, he was no ordinary young man. He was a leader among his peers. As a child he was curious, energetic, and loving. This did not change as he grew into a young man, who left an everlasting impact on whomever he came in contact with. On the ice, as a hockey player or on the field playing soccer- he was more than just a player. He was a brother to everyone on his team, and a true sportsman. He was a person who exemplified the best qualities of what it means to be human; his heart was filled with love that radiated outwards and filled the souls of the people around him. Vincenzo's greatest pride came from the love he gave his family, friends, and strangers, as well as being his father's go to guy. If you were lucky enough to know Vincenzo, then smile at all the memories you made with him. If you were not, smile at the thought that you would have loved him just as much as his family and friends. The celebration of life for Vincenzo James Ruggiero will be taking place at Vermont Academy at 2PM on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Vincenzo James Ruggiero Scholarship Fund
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 31, 2019