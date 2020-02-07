Home

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
87 Franklin St
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-8853
Virginia Ann McGinn


1951 - 2020
Virginia Ann McGinn Obituary
Ginny died peacefully on January 26th 2020 after a lengthy and staggeringly arduous medical journey. She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on November 23, 1951, the daughter of Eugene and Viola McGinn and was an 8th generation Vermonter.

She graduated from Brattleboro Union High School, the Thompson School of Practical Nursing and Hartford College with a special interest in respiratory therapy. She was also a licensed auctioneer.

Ginny was a wonderful nurse and developed immediate rapport with her patients owing to her generosity, empathy and irreverent sense of humor. Following her extensive nursing career she worked at both Rexall and the Wal-Mart Pharmacies.

She is survived by her sister Constance and husband Bruce of Conway, Mass, brothers Richard and wife Mary of Greenfield, Mass, Dana and wife Kate of Brattleboro, VT, David and wife Marci of Danville, VT and their many children and grandchildren. Her longtime friend and confidant Therese also survives her.

Ginny was predeceased by her sister Catherine and dear friend Mary Lane.

The family would like to express their profound gratitude to the many caregivers who impacted Ginny's life so meaningfully. Words cannot begin to acknowledge our appreciation.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield Massachusetts is handling arrangements. A memorial mass will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers memorial charitable donations may be made to the or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 7, 2020
