Virginia (Ginny) A. Carter, aged 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Vernon Green Nursing Home in Vernon, Vermont.
Ginny was born on October 28, 1941 in New Haven, CT to William and Eunice Hadley. She was a graduate of Green Mountain College in Vermont.
With her husband Dick, she lived and worked for many years in Vernon, CT. She worked for the Town of Vernon Public Works Department as a dispatcher, a position which she loved. She delighted in answering the phone and cheerfully announcing herself as "Dispatcher Carter". Prior to that she owned and operated several 7-11 stores in the area.
When she and Dick retired and relocated to West Dummerston, VT, Ginny was a consistent volunteer at the community center, and loved their many fundraisers and activities. She was a member of the Evening Star Grange in Dummerston, VT. She also enjoyed tending her garden and flowers around her house and chatting with all her friends and neighbors at the Post Office next door. Ginny and Dick Carter were avid campers and travelers, once traveling cross country pulling their travel trailer, with their loyal dog Shelby along for the ride.
She leaves her three children Allan Nelson and his wife Dianne of Somers CT, Jennifer Dion and her husband Charles of Townshend VT, and David Nelson and his wife Kassandra of Bolton CT. She also leaves her four step-children Deborah O'Sullivan, Carol Royce, Judith Grindal and Robert Carter. Additionally, she also leaves daughter in law Anne Smith Nelson, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren: Katherine Abrego (Nelson), Brian Smith-Nelson, Richard Nelson, Stephanie Albert (Nelson), Amanda Nelson, Colby Dion, Marena Dion, Sebastian Abrego, Benjamin Nelson, and Lylliana Albert.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband Richard "Dick" Carter, her brother Allan Hadley, and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral service will be private with burial in Middlebury, VT.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Carter's name may be made to: The West Dummerston Volunteer Fire Dept., West Street, West Dummerston, VT 05357.
To send messages of condolence to Ginny's family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
